In a 5-3 vote Thursday night, Harrison City Council failed to pass a resolution challenging the state’s COVID-19 pandemic emergency declaration and ensuing emergency directives state health secretary through the governor.
Instead, the majority of council members chose to follow the advice of their state senator to let the legislature review and make changes to the 1973 law that gives the governor broad powers in times of emergency.
City Council member Chris Head, who proposed the resolution to the Resources and Policy Committee earlier this month, voted for its adoption and received supporting votes from Heath Kirkpatrick and Wayne Cone. Voting no to the resolution were council members Bill Boswell, Mary Jean Creager, Mitch Magness, Linda DeWald and Joel Williams.
In part, the resolution states that the city “supports and strongly encourages an end to the inconsistent, harmful, and damaging directives and policies against the citizens, schools, and businesses of the City of Harrison Arkansas. We now implore the Governor of the State of Arkansas to restore a Representative Government of the people, by the people, and for the people by ending the practice of perpetually extending the state of emergency without direct legislative involvement and returning governing authority back to local and state elected officials.”
Head said the resolution was based on a resolution to be presented to the Jonesboro City Council. He invited to Thursday night's meeting Rep./Sen.-elect Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro) and Jonesboro Alderman Bobby Long.
Sullivan told the Harrison City Council members businesses began struggling under the government's pandemic restrictions. The governor had declared an emergency, and rightly so, under the Emergency Services Act. That law says the governor can extend emergency powers. However, a conflict exists with the legislative branch as to the length of time that unbounded power should last.
Sullivan is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against state Health Secretary Dr. Jose Romero challenging the state’s mask mandate and other coronavirus restrictions. The suit asked the court to rule that the Health Department’s directives issued since the pandemic began are invalid because they require legislative approval.
Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen dismissed the suit earlier this month and ruled that directives issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s administration are within his authority under state law and legislative rules.
Sullivan said there is an appeal of the ruling to the state Supreme Court. He said the continuance of the emergency declaration, if not checked, could be passed on from governor to governor and give them unnecessary powers, including raising taxes.
Long who authored and sponsored the resolution said the basic text of the resolution in Harrison mirrors the Jonesboro proposal. However, when it was announced in Jonesboro, it drew a number of comments from the public, many of them opposing the resolution. It failed to make it out of the Jonesboro City Council's Public Safety Committee.
"The voice of a lot of people were not heard," Long said, adding he would not give up.
He said one branch of government is denying that voice. That devalues and undermines representation, one of the crucial part of democracy.
"I refuse to accept the proposition that the wisdom of one man is better than the plurality of the wisdom of our state legislators," he said. That is not the way our government was supposed to operate.
All this resolution does is it says city council represents the voice of the people.
He said the council members can be for this resolution or they can be against it, but right now it doesn't matter. "Your voice doesn't count," he said. He said they have a golden opportunity to stand for freedom, liberty and for the people who put them in their office, and said, “’we respect your voice. We respect your vote.'"
When the resolution was presented to Harrison City Council's Resources and Policy Committee earlier this month, Head received support by council members Kirkpatrick and Cone to move it to the full council. Committee members Magness and Williams voted against moving it forward.
Committee chairman Bill Boswell said he wanted to hear opinions of state legislators from the area regarding the resolution when the resolution was presented to the full council.
State Sen. Scott Flippo (R-Bull Shoals) attended Thursday night's meeting via internet,. He was in Little Rock for budget hearings this week, but those hearings were postponed after three legislators tested positive for the coronavirus.
Flippo said when the Emergency Services Act came into being people had in mind disasters like tornadoes and ice storms that would cause an emergency situation for a short time. No one foresaw a pandemic that has no end in sight, and it's across the board in all 75 counties.
No one wants to make a decision on their own. So these are not easy decisions the governor is making. Not everyone agrees with all of them. Flippo said he feels confident the legislature will address emergency powers next January. "Don't throw the baby out with the bath water," he said. The legislature can change the law. It has that authority. This is the best venue for making decisions without emotions or frustration. Right now, people are scared.
Hutchinson told the Daily Times when he was in Harrison last Monday that the emergency authority was granted to him by the Legislature to manage the pandemic. He said he looks forward to the next legislative session, but the emergency orders have caused positive changes.
“Without the emergency order you couldn’t get the credit that you need through virtual education,” Hutchinson said. “You could not do the distance medical treatment, the telemedicine, without the emergency order. So, the very important things that we’ve done were in order to manage the pandemic, but also to help people to get through it.”
Craighead County, where Jonesboro is located, was listed in the top four counties with the most COVID-19 positive diagnoses released by the Health Department on Friday, with 65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.