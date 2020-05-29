JASPER — With the 2020 Census underway, the Jasper City Council took a few minutes to discuss it when it met last week.
Social distancing was practiced during the meeting. The group had not had a chance to meet in person in quite some time due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Mayor Jan Larson chose the Arkansas Municipal League as an anchor during this COVID-19 pandemic. Council members were all in agreement.
The issue of citizens who were having trouble paying water and sewer bills due to income loss was discussed and it was agreed that no one would have services shut off at this time.
The mayor took a moment to praise the efforts and actions of the members of the council, the citizens of Jasper and all city workers. She stated that she was very fortunate to work with such wonderful people.
The group discussed placing written guidelines for vacation rentals in the area that included stipulations regarding items such as noise and parking.
After school care programs for school-aged children were discussed and plans will be made. The programs will be possible through a grant that will not only provide care and healthy snacks for children, but provide jobs for a licensed childcare professional and tutors.
A recommendation was made to close the streets in front of restaurants to allow for restaurants to serve visitors in an outdoor setting over the Memorial Day holiday. The weather did not cooperate to allow for this to happen.
A decision will be made soon about the annual Elk Festival.
A moment of silence was held to honor Freddy Kilgore and Eugene Davis.
The police reports were read. The report for April included one felony arrest, 2,477 miles driven, no court time and 95 camera checks.
The importance of the 2020 Census was discussed. Participation in the census is essential in order for the area to receive funding from the government. Many citizens have already received forms to fill out online, but for some reason they still received visits from census workers. It is crucial for citizens to cooperate with these requests so that the population will be listed accurately.
