The Harrison City Council cleared up some odds and ends last week, including adopting one ordinance and beginning the process for a second.
The first reading of an ordinance to dissolve the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission and absorb the system into the city as a formal department was passed unanimously.
There was no discussion, but council members want to allow the ordinance to continue through two more readings to allow time for public input.
The commission has been in effect for 58 years, Mayor Jerry Jackson noted.
The second and third readings of an ordinance to ban the noise made by engine compression brakes in the city were heard after months of discussion and rewording.
That ordinance will take effect in 30 days after it is published.
Discussion of an option to purchase solar power for the city ended with a unanimous vote by the council to authorize the mayor to enter into the agreement with Entergy.
Under Entergy's Solar Energy Purchase Option, several city facilities will receive renewable solar energy. Under the SEPO the city would get a reduced rate per kilowatt hour.
The city has 67 accounts with Entergy, the local electricity provider, that can switch over to the program. Four others could not: the wastewater treatment plant, the city’s lift station between Crooked Creek and the US 65-412 Bypass, City Hall and the Public Works Center. Most of the eligible accounts are with the city’s parks.
Representatives of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission were present via internet to report on the progress being made on a proposal to remove the weir on Lake Harrison and let it revert to free-flowing Crooked Creek again.
Project team members said the draft of a design plan should be ready to present to the public within the next few weeks. Jackson said there would be public meetings to receive input.
The 2021 budgets will be the main focus of the city’s administration the next month. While it was announced the general operating budget is predicted to end with a surplus in 2021, work is still being done to complete the water and sewer department budget, said Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert.
Church 180 representatives accepted the mayor’s Good Neighbor Award at the end of the meeting.
The mayor presents the award to individuals, groups or organizations who provide an unanticipated service to the community.
For several months, volunteers from Church 180 in Harrison have worked to keep Lake Harrison and Minnie Harris parks clean by washing geese droppings off sidewalks and pavilion areas.
According to Church 180's mission statement: It is a united family of believers seeking to share biblical truths with a younger audience while reaching their families as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.