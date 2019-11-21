It will be up to the Harrison City Council to decide whether to pass an ordinance Thursday night that would dissolve the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission.
The city has allotted money to the commission for almost 30 years, then the commission operated the system autonomously. There has never been a sales tax devoted directly to parks.
The city proposed a 1% sales tax in a special election earlier this month with 0.25% as a permanent tax to support parks. Voters defeated that proposal.
Prior to the election, the commission proposed to the City Council that the commission be dissolved because the city would be in a better position to administer revenue if voters approve the two taxes. Current commissioners as well as three aldermen would have then formed an advisory committee.
The original proposal from the commission was that the dissolution would take place if both taxes were approved. However, the ordinance presented to the council in late October didn’t say that and simply dissolved the commission.
The council has heard the first of three necessary readings to see the commission dissolved. Another reading was scheduled for this month and the third and final reading at the December council meeting.
When asked after the first reading if the ordinance would still be passed if the sales taxes were defeated, council member Linda DeWald said it would be up to the council to decide.
The matter is on the agenda for Thursday night’s meeting.
Other items on the agenda include the third reading of a property maintenance ordinance and the second reading of an ordinance regulating city purchases.
Aldermen are also scheduled to discuss a proposal from House of Hope to open as an overnight warming station for homeless people during freezing weather.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
