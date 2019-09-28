Reality TV came to the Harrison City Council meeting Thursday night.
Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy, during his monthly activity report, played the role of narrator as he played dash cam videos of two high speed pursuits that ended poorly for the pursued as the police officer doing the pursuing utilized special training he recently received.
The police department recently conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention Training on the runway of the Boone County Regional Airport in late August. It was a three-day course that covered the kind of tactics necessary to stop a vehicle pursuit.
“That training came right in to use and we stopped a dangerous pursuit from coming into the city,” Graddy said.
Graddy gave play by play analysis as the video showed how the officer matched the speed of the other vehicle and then made a maneuver that forced the suspect to lose control of his vehicle and it crashed into a highway sign and a utility pole guy wire just north of the city on U.S. 65. There was no damage done to the police unit.
The driver did escape on foot into the thick vegetation and darkness, but he was arrested the next day in Missouri.
The second video was much more spectacular as the same officer went in pursuit of a vehicle on Industrial Park Road and the U.S. 65 Bypass reaching speeds of 100 miles per hour.
The car turned off of the Bypass at the south interchange and sped north on South Main, down Harrison Hill weaving between the north and southbound lanes, going off the steep grassy hill into Minnie Harris Park, back up the same hill and onto the roadway before exiting onto Lake Shore Drive. The officer was finally able to catch up to the vehicle in a safe area to employ the same maneuver to halt the vehicle at the intersection of West South Avenue and South Cherry Street.
City council Member Bill Boswell said the chase ended near the front of his house and he got to see how the chase played out.
"Our job is to catch the bad guy," Graddy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.