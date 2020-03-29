During the monthly meeting of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, president/CEO Bob Largent informed the board that dirt was moving for Countryside Assisted Living.
“We are excited for Tara Box and her team,” Largent said. “She’s had a 14-month delay with the state, but now she’s ready to proceed with Butch May Construction as the primary contractor. She will have an official groundbreaking soon, but for now she’s waiting on an artists’ rendering of the facility.”
The assisted senior living facility has been approved by the state for 75 beds and will employ 50 people plus administration with a dedicated memory care unit. The facility will be located on 20 acres at the corner of Gipson Road and Rock Springs Road.
In addition to the assisted living facility there will also be 20 apartment style duplex cottages for seniors who can live independently. There is also a planned outdoor common area for picnics and gatherings.
Box owns and operates a 100-bed facility in Huntsville and is excited to get the Harrison location underway.
“I have 25 acres to play with and we are going to utilize it all to serve the senior population of Boone County,” Box said. “We have started groundwork which will take a few months after it dries out. Then begin construction as soon as possible. The duplexes will begin construction shortly after the facility.”
