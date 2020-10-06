In August, Boone County Sheriff Tim Roberson told the Boone County Quorum Court that his department was working on seeking grant funding to pay for additional traffic enforcement. He said Monday, funding will now be available.
Roberson told justices of the peace in August that he would like to apply for a Special Traffic Enforcement Program grant that pays officers to work overtime for additional traffic enforcement.
Roberson said many departments utilize the grant, but Boone County never has because the county policy is to compensate extra hours worked with compensatory time.
“This grant doesn’t accept that,” Roberson said. “There has to be a policy where we can pay overtime money.”
The sheriff said he had checked with other departments that have similar policies and they added verbiage to the policy that basically keeps the policy in place with the exception of working under the STEP grant.
On Monday, Roberson said his office had successfully met requirements to obtain a grant that pays his deputies overtime to work special enforcement through the Arkansas Highway Safety Office.
Beginning Monday and running through Monday, Oct. 12, deputies will be performing extra patrol of county and state roads enforcing the distracted driving statue. Distracted driving is described as the following violations: Texting while driving, DWI, child car seat violations, seat belt violations, underage helmet violations and pets in the driver's laps, a press release said.
Sheriff Roberson is proud to secure this funding to help pay deputies to enforce these infractions so they can help keep the citizens of this county and state safe.
