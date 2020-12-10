In about the same time as it takes to bake a pizza, the Boone County Quorum Court passed the 2021 budget ordinance and five others during its last regular meeting Tuesday night.
The budget had been hammered out and discussed in meetings since October and the final document was passed with little discussion.
Justice of the Peace Jim Harp, chair of the court’s Budget and Finance Committee, sponsored the ordinance. He said the treasurer’s office said available funds totaled $8,574,005.90. The actual amount budgeted for general operations is $7,416,846.51.
“A copy of the budget shall be filed in the office of county clerk and shall be available for inspection and copying by any person during normal office hours,” Harp said as he read Section 1 of the ordinance.
“I do want to say we need to understand the reserve fund and the balances in the checking account are part of the projected carry forward. So, even though the money is there if we actually spend that money then the amount to budget the next year will be down that much. So, we can’t just take that number and spend that money.
“I just want everybody to understand that and the general public to understand that,” he said.
“Now, having said that, Boone County is in better shape than most counties in the state. We’re very solvent, but to stay that way we can’t spend everything we take in,” he concluded.
There was one error noted in the budget’s list of projected expenditures. Bob Largent, chief executive officer of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, showed his organization was budgeted $5,000 instead of $7,500 that came out of committee hearings. The chamber provides economic development work on behalf of the county. Other JPs agreed the amount shown is in error.
“Then we’ll present the budget as amended,” Harp said.
(The actual budget figures as presented in the ordinance are at the end of this story.)
In short order the quorum court advanced through the agenda passing the following ordinances.
• An appropriation ordinance to transfer the remainder of the Historical Preservation Grant Fund in order to reimburse monies spent for masonry work on the Old Federal Building. Sponsored by Justice James Widner.
• An appropriation ordinance establishing a fund for the Humane Society Grant. Sponsored by Justice Glenn Redding.
• An appropriation ordinance to reimburse costs paid for COVID-19 Relief from the CARES ACT FUND. Sponsored by Justice David Thompson.
• An appropriation ordinance giving each full-time employee $1,500.00 and each active part-time employee $750.00 Hazard Pay for working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sponsored by Justice Thompson.
• An appropriation ordinance moving funds from closed FEMA Disasters into the Road Department for prior year expenditures paid on these projects. Sponsored by Justice Fred Woehl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.