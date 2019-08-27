The Federal Aviation Administration’s Safety Team, or FAASTeam, recently held a training exercise for local first responders on how to safely respond to a plane crash.
Jamie Black, the FAASTeam program manager for air worthiness, said the course is designed for first responders, firefighters and emergency medical services who might find themselves helping with a plane crash.
It teaches them how to open hatches safely to get potential survivors out of a downed aircraft.
“And to protect themselves while they’re doing it,” he added.
In announcing the course, Boone County Regional Airport manager Judy McCutcheon told the airport board of directors that there are two Cirrus planes at the airport that have to be handled in a different way.
Those planes are equipped with a parachute that will allow the entire plane to float to the ground in an emergency.
If one of those planes do crash or catch fire and the parachute hasn’t been deployed, it can basically become a small explosion if a firefighter opens the plane incorrectly.
The course began with a slideshow presentation to show those first responders some of the equipment on a plane. If there are airbags that haven’t deployed, those can be activated accidentally and cause injuries.
After the slideshow, the participants were allowed to examine actual aircraft parked outside the airport.
In the event of a plane crash or fire in which there are already casualties, one of the most important things is for those first responders to make certain they don’t become another injury, Black said.
Firefighters from various departments across the area, as well as Mennonite Disaster Services, were in attendance at the course last week.
