The Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District board of directors heard again at its most recent meeting that most money the district has is tied up in a legal battle and an actual annual budget means very little.
District director Melinda Caldwell said that as of late there had been some discussion of the amount of money the district has in bank accounts.
At a hearing in a lawsuit filed regarding the $18 fee being collected from business and property owners to pay back bondholders for the NABORS landfill debacle, Fayetteville lawyer Matt Bishop argued that the district often ends a year with a six-figure balance and it doesn’t use that money to pay back investors.
Caldwell said most of that money is tied up in restricted funds the district will need for potential costs of long-term management of the landfill once it is completely closed.
She explained that the district did receive about $135,000 in recycling grants from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, but that also is being held for post-closure management.
Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, serving on the board as designee for County Judge Robert Hathaway, asked why the district doesn’t have a yearly budget.
Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass, also board chairman, said much of the money the district maintains is tied up by the courts after the district went into receivership.
“So we don’t have anything to budget other than grant money that comes through,” Pendergrass said.
District lawyer John Verkamp said it wouldn’t make sense to create a budget while under receivership because the district really has little control over finances. The court ordered the district to pay the receiver’s legal fees.
Marion County Judge John Massey said the board should be getting itemized invoices for those fees. Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson asked what the receiver does for the district.
Verkamp said that at present the receiver is defending the district in the lawsuits filed regarding the $18 fee, Carroll County’s exodus from the district and the original case regarding the receivership itself.
Searcy County Judge Jim Harness pointed out that the receiver’s deposition from May 2019 indicates the district will receive money from the $18 fee after bondholders and ADEQ are paid and it can do with it what it sees fit. He said that money should only be used to pay off bondholders.
Verkamp said there was an estimate that the district could receive about $100,000 a year, but the estimated cost of maintaining the landfill after closure will be more than $230,000 a year. As such, any money the district receives from the fee won’t even cover post-closure maintenance costs.
“I’ve sat on several boards, but I’ve never sat on a board that that we have no say so on budget items,” Woehl said.
“You’ve never sat on one that’s under receivership either,” Pendergrass said. “Neither have I.”
Verkamp said the information presented to the board were financial statements instead of a budget. If board members have objections to the statements, those objections could be raised. Still, the court order dictates district spending, which will largely be for maintaining the landfill after closure. Electronic waste recycling grants that must be spent for only that purpose.
On a motion to approve the financial statements, only Woehl voted against it.
