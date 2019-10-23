The Arkansas Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court ruling that found North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s property is exempt from property taxes.
North Arkansas Medical Services, the organization that operated the hospital and other properties, filed a petition requesting seven parcels of property be exempt from property taxes in June 2016 because it is a charitable organization.
Those parcels were acquired in 2013. They are across the street from the hospital’s main campus and contain existing clinic buildings, parking space and a vacant lot, the higher court decision pointed out.
Then-Boone County Assessor Karen Hardesty denied the petition, arguing that the hospital didn’t meet the constitutional definition of a charitable organization.
The hospital then appealed that decision, first to Boone County Court. County Judge Robert Hathaway recused from the case and Lonoke County Judge Doug Erwin was appointed to hear that first appeal.
Erwin ruled in Hardesty’s favor, but the hospital then appealed his decision to Boone County Circuit Court. Boone County Judge John Putman recused himself from the case and retired Circuit Judge Russell Rogers was appointed to hear it.
Hardesty argued that although the hospital had been designated a 501(c)(3), that designation did not automatically exempt it from property taxes.
“Property used for a commercial purpose is not exempt, even though proceeds derived from it are devoted entirely to the operation of the charity,” Hardesty wrote. The hospital purchased the Millennium Building from Dr. Roy Lee and Dr. Gordon Patterson and reopened it as a clinic. Hardesty argued that the building had been taxed when Lee and Patterson owned it, so it should be taxed even though the hospital bought it because it offered the same service.
The hospital argued that it is open to the general public, that no one is turned away for inability to pay for services and that any revenue from paying patients over the cost of providing services was used for hospital maintenance and extending its charitable mission, benchmarks the state Supreme Court had ruled identified hospitals as charitable.
Judge Rogers ruled in the hospital’s favor and Hardesty appealed that decision. All parties agreed that the appeal was necessary to establish case law for the future.
“We hold that the circuit court did not clearly err in finding that the hospital proved its entitlement to tax exemption on these seven parcels,” Appeals Court Judge N. Mark Klappenbach wrote in the majority opinion
Responding to a Freedom of Information Act request in September 2018, Hardesty said the total due for the seven parcels in the lawsuit with NAMS was $9,017.97.
Ron Kincade, Mountain Home lawyer representing Hardesty and the county, said his services in the two hearings were aside from his duties as county civil attorney.
Hardesty, who retired Jan. 1, said her office had paid Kincade about $9,340 for services rendered for the NAMS lawsuit at the time.
Kincade said he anticipates the total cost of the Supreme Court appeal to be around $7,500, and Hardesty said the money for the appeal was in her existing budget at the time.
Kincade told the Daily Times that the recent decision will be the end of the matter rather than an ultimate appeal to the state Supreme Court.
“The county will take no further steps,” Kincade said.
