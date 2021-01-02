In late February 2020, people in Arkansas began to hear more about the novel coronavirus that was sweeping the nation.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people not wear face masks or gloves in public in order to save the limited supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers. Within a week, officials at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center began recommending that people wear face masks if they felt sick.
The first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the newly discovered virus, was reported in in Arkansas in early March. That was an individual who officials said was from Pine Bluff and had travelled out of state.
On March 11, Gov. Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency in the Arkansas. Soon, stores began to run short of merchandise — food, sanitation supplies and, of course, toilet paper — in what officials labeled “panic buying.” That was discouraged, but wasn’t abated.
The emergency declaration came with powers allotted to the Department of Education and Department of Health to decide whether public schools should remain open.
As cases began to grow, especially in central Arkansas, schools in Grant, Jefferson, Pulaski and Saline counties were ordered to close, and within a few more days all public schools were ordered to close for two weeks. That eventually led to orders that closed schools for the remainder of the school year.
Students were given packets of homework called alternative method of instruction, or what students and parents knew as AMI. School staff rallied, working to provide school meals for students who often ate at least two meals at school.
The first positive case in Boone County was reported March 19 and the first two deaths attributed to the disease in Arkansas were reported a few days later. Hutchinson warned it was the “calm before the storm.”
By the end of March, limitations were placed on the number of people who could be together for public events.
By early April, the CDC began recommending that people wear cloth face coverings in public. By mid-July, the governor issued a statewide mandate for face coverings in public when physical distancing wasn’t possible. Most law enforcement agencies in the state declined to enforce the mandate, largely because the directive didn’t allow for citation or incarceration for non-compliance.
The COVID-19 pandemic dominated everything that happened in 2020. The first vaccines against the disease began arriving in the state in early December. Frontline healthcare workers and emergency responders, as well as nursing home staff and residents, were on the top of the list for vaccines. Officials estimate it could be several months before the vaccine is widely available to all who want it.
