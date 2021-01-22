Officials say the COVID-19 vaccination clinic held Thursday at North Arkansas College was another success story as people were moved through quickly and efficiently.
A partnership between the college, the Boone County Health Unit and North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, the clinic was done by appointment for people over the age of 70 and those who work for a school or daycare facility.
Officials said that by 10:30 a.m., all people who had made appointments had been vaccinated and they were calling people to come early for their appointments.
Dan Allen, a retired Air Force colonel and former Northark instructor of history and philosophy, said stories from national media that have shown problems with vaccine availability and getting shots in arms belied the clinic held Thursday.
“It was run very efficiently and I was very dubious about it,” Allen said.
Officials described the process as almost an assembly line — the most time involved was when recipients had to wait 15 minutes prior to leaving in case an allergic reaction presented itself.
Daniel Bolen, Boone County Office of Emergency management director, credited the smooth operation to all people from NARMC, the Health Unit and the college working together and organizing the effort.
(1) comment
The clinic ran like a top, you were helped at each station and guided
to the next station. Mention should also be made that the local
police and sheriff's office had personnel on hand. I even saw them
pushing wheel chair bound patients thru the line. This clinic
exceeded all of my expectations.
