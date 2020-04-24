Starting March 18, following guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about gatherings and social distancing, the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will not be holding face-to-face meetings with 10 or more people for the next eight weeks.
Some of the meetings may shift to a virtual format and some may be canceled or postponed. If you had planned to take part in a meeting hosted by the Cooperative Extension Service or the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station in the next eight weeks, please watch for communications from the meeting organizer or contact the organizer.
Some Cooperative Extension Service offices, in keeping with the local government decision, are functioning, but closed to the public. Many of our staff are still available by phone, text, email or social media and many offices have established drop boxes to collect soil samples.
Visit https healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/novel-coronavirus for more information. Visit uaex.edu/life-skills-wellness/health/Coronavirus.aspx for easy to understand information from the Cooperative Extension Service.
