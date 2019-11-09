Jerry Fritts, president of the Northwest Arkansas District Fair Board and a Huntsville businessman and farmer, along with Gwen Hoffmann, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors and assistant vice president of First National Bank of North Arkansas, jointly announced today that the NWA District Fair Board voted Nov. 4 to continue Harrison’s Crawdad Days Festival in 2020 and forward.
Fritts said, “The Fair Board is excited to sponsor the Crawdad Days tradition and celebrate the 30 annual event May 14 - 16, 2020.” He continued, “The decision was fairly simple for us. We believe the community enjoys the festival, and we have the location, space and team to keep it alive.”
Officials say the festival will be held at the Fairgrounds.
Allison Black, district fair manager, echoed her board president’s sentiment and added, “Our team of volunteers looks forward to keeping and enhancing the Chamber’s established, quality program for the greater Boone County community. We are grateful to the Chamber and the community for having confidence in our ability to continue the Crawdad Days Festival.”
“We’re very pleased with the fair board’s willingness to undertake the Crawdad Days’ planning and execution,” Hoffmann said. “This now allows the community to enjoy Crawdad Days and the chamber to remain focused on our economic development efforts. We’ll work with Allison and her board to help make the transition a smooth and successful one and are appreciative of the organization keeping Crawdad Days going.”
