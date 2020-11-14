The fat lady sang Thursday night at Harrison City Hall.
City Council’s Community Environment, Services and Welfare Committee chaired by council member Joel Williams voted 3-2 against the proposal to create an entertainment district downtown. By giving the proposal the hook, the matter will not go to the full council next week for consideration.
Committee members Linda DeWald and Mary Jean Creager voted yes to forwarding the proposal while Heath Kirkpatrick and Chris Head voted no. Council member Wayne Cone was absent so it was up to the chairman to break the tie. Williams voted no.
The decision came after hearing from citizens both for and against the idea. An entertainment district would allow adults to walk around the downtown area and shop with cups of beer and wine at participating businesses. He said the district might attract more people in the 21-40-year-old group to downtown businesses.
Matt Bell, executive director of Explore Harrison, said he surveyed downtown businesses to see who would like to participate in an entertainment district. The result was 39 businesses saying said yes and two said no, he reported.
He said those who support the plan want people to socialize and walk around the downtown into the shops that want to participate and stay longer and have a good time while they are here.
Entertainment districts have been successful in other cities, he said, pointing to Little Rock, which allowed businesses to expand into outdoor seating along their sidewalk. That allowed them to comply with COVID-19 restrictions when it came to seating capacity and make it worthwhile to open their door. Mountain Home approved theirs about a year ago.
The Hotel Seville would be the farthest point north of Harrison’s entertainment district. Marie’s at the Seville would be a partner in serving beverages. But also, the Durand Conference Center would be incorporated into the district so they can accommodate their guests for events.
The district would come down Stephenson Avenue to Kirklands Deli and to the Cake Shop — one block west and east of the square.
The district map shows the Boone County Library would be off limits and so would the Boone County Courthouse and the Old Federal Building. These properties are county-owned and technically not in the city.
The hours of the entertainment district would be from noon until 10 p.m., Bell said. Containers will be a clear 16-ounce cup with the Explore Harrison logo. These would be the only containers allowed in the district. Anyone drinking alcohol brought into the district would be cited for having an open container.
Jean Cochran, owner of the Pour House, and Rick Schoenberger, owner of the Back Street Trader, attended the meeting and spoke in favor of the proposal. Cochran said her experience in a previous town where she lived proved entertainments districts are good for business and Schoenberger said the survival of the square is at stake.
Opposition was led by IGNITE, a community action group of high school students. They fear the entertainment district would openly lead to the delinquency of minors. They wanted to know what good the entertainment district would do for them.
Some other citizens and business owners also raised questions and two local church pastors addressed the committee.
Their chief question was, What is the entertainment in the entertainment district? Drinking?
Bell called on Police Chief Chris Graddy to address the legalities of the proposal. The chief said entertainment districts have their own state statute and the police department is equipped to enforce it.
Bell also said that there are at least four businesses on the square that currently serve alcohol and some of those provide entertainment venues. Two prospective businesses are also planning to open on the square. They will serve alcohol once they receive their permits and would likely feature entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.