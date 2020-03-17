The Small Biz Connection group met Tuesday, March 10, and learned some practical customer service techniques from panelists, Mike Nabors, Neighbor’s Mill founder and Nate Wilson, Cornerstone Bank Harrison division president.
Hosted by the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, Cox Communications and the Small Biz Connection, the group openly discussed problems and solutions to working with the public.
SBC chairman Franklin Harp welcomed the group and introduced the panel of guests.
“As a chamber, sometimes we forget that retail drives a local economy. It’s important to have our Prime businesses [the 30 large companies who sell products and services outside the area], but it’s also important to remember the 600 small businesses we have that employ 5,000 people,” Bob Largent, Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO said.
Largent also discussed what “customer service is” and what it is “not.”
The group determined that good customer service is not an automated phone service, or acting fake or arrogant to customers, or being a pushy salesperson.
People at the seminar said good customer service included being greeted by name (if possible) upon entering a local business.
It was determined there are lots of choices and expectations in our community and good customer service matters because there are other restaurants, banks, convenience stores and insurance companies.
An example was given of an item purchased and the employee never spoke or made eye contact or apologized for the long line.
“That’s the impact of one person,” Largent said. “What if that person making the purchase had been someone visiting or driving through. Would they be inclined to return?”
The founder of Neighbor’s Mill, Mike Nabors, told the group that cleanliness is the No. 1 issue with a restaurant business. The second is the customer service and how guests are treated. He encouraged managers and owners to share their expectations with their employees and emphasized the basics.
“The most important guest is the one in front of you,” Nabors said. “Don’t go for the phone that’s ringing. Let someone else get that. Your most important customer is that one in front of you.”
Nabors also felt like going above and beyond a customer’s expectations was important. “We have a reward program that shows how much we appreciate loyalty.”
Neighbor’s Mill offers a free cookie for birthdays and anniversaries to those reward customers. He also said they will soon update the reward program and include online ordering.
Nabors also said to own your mistakes. “Customers are always right, even when they are wrong,” he said. “Ask how you can correct the mistake.”
“Repeat customers is how we measure success,” Nabors said. They have now opened two locations in Springfield, operated by his daughter and son-in-law and another franchise operated by close friends in Rogers.
Nate Wilson said it’s always been important to him to be a servant leader. “I think every job I’ve had, from Miller’s Hardware, to the police department, the state police to being a banker, has always had my name visible. Having that name visible makes us better and we make good choices for the consumer.”
He said business people need to be real and receptive to criticism. “Own your customer base. Every bank has the same basic products. But develop business recognition and develop loyalty in the community.”
“I’ll be honest. Some of my most important banking is done after 5 p.m. When I’m coaching Little League or attending the Jack Williams Awards,” Wilson said. “Being involved in your community is so important.”
Courtney Roberts, also from Cornerstone said, “Be working to live, not living to work. Businesses need to take care of their staff, and then the staff will take care of the customers. Employees need to ‘buy in’ from the boss about the company and be real.”
It was discussed by several that the employees of a company are the “internal customers.” How does a business treat them?
“We are raising a generation where interaction without people is OK — they think,” Joan Bell, Shelter Insurance, said. “Maybe that person who never greeted the customer this morning just doesn’t know any better.”
“Giving your staff the knowledge, confidence and empowerment to make things right for a customer is very important,” Largent said.
It was determined that sometimes customer service is often more valuable than the product and customers will return or purchase again because of that relationship they have built with a person in that company.
Rebecca Yarbrough of DEY Gem Jewelry said she was trained in customer service originally by Sheridan Garrison. (founder of American Freightways). “He would tell us to tell the customer what you ‘can’ do, not what you ‘can’t’.”
The March Small Biz Connection was sponsored by Neighbor’s Mill, Cornerstone Bank and Cox Business. The next seminar is scheduled for May 28, and the topic will be “Hiring the Right Employee — Recruiting and Interviewing.” The seminar will begin at 8 a.m. and be held in the JPH Conference Center on the South Campus of North Arkansas College. For more information, visit the Small Biz Connection Facebook Page.
