Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Matt Bell said the agency will see a loss for 2020, but nowhere close to the original estimate.
The COVID-19 pandemic hit the tourism industry hard last year. Travel restrictions were put in place in March, as were restrictions on indoor dining.
Because the agency is funded through a voter-approved sales tax on hotel/motel rooms and prepared food, that put a strain on the agency’s budget predictions.
Bell gave City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission members documents that showed through November 2020, collections from restaurants were down by about 11% and about 31% from hotels and motels.
In late December, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced that convention and visitors bureaus around the state received $3.5 million in grants through the federal CARES Act.
The Harrison CVB received almost $24,000 in that round of funding, which made a difference to the year-end bottom line.
“It looks like our net loss, true net loss, is around $9,000 for 2020,” Bell said. He said that was a “big step up” from the $50,000 estimate from last spring.
He went on to say that the CARES Act funding paid for any Facebook marketing regarding the pandemic, including all personal protective equipment purchased.
The agency is now working with Fountain Financial for all its accounting services. Bell explained that CVB office manager Renée Swanson is working with Jeff Fountain to clear up the books.
Swanson said the previous accountant had been making ledger entries and moving money around, so they have to go through the entire year of 2020 to resolve differences.
Bell said he heard for the agency’s auditor, who said those matters do need to be resolved.
“Aside from the reconciliation not matching up, he said there’s no money missing; it’s just not matching up,” Bell said.
