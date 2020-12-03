SEARCY COUNTY — A section of the road from St. Joe to the Woolum river access has collapsed, the National Park Service has announced.
The road along the High Banks is now only one lane. Vehicles must take turns traveling through this section. It is still wide enough for horse trailers so horse riders can still utilize the campground and trails in this area.
The park is working to get the road repaired, but no timeline for beginning reconstruction is available.
Updates will be posted as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.