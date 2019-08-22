The Boone County Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 6, recently delivered an electric wheelchair to veteran and longtime Harrison resident Bob Van Tassel. This is the 10th electric wheelchair the Boone County DAV has delivered to disabled veterans in the past 18 months.
“We are really excited to get Bob a much needed electric wheelchair,” stated Aaron Bass, Chairman of the DAV Veteran Assistance Committee. “Too often veterans don’t qualify for wheelchair assistance from the Veterans Administration, so that’s when we step in. We find used, electric wheelchairs that are either donated or we can purchase for a small price and then refurbish them so they work like new. Of course, there is never any charge to the veteran.”
Matt Russell, Commander of the Boone County DAV, stated, “If anyone deserves our help it is Bob. Besides honorably serving our country and being a disabled veteran, Bob has been a member of the DAV for 40 years and is a former Commander. His unselfish service to our community has helped countless local veterans over the decades and now it is his turn.”
Russell added, “Aaron has done a great job assisting with our wheelchair program often picking them up, installing new batteries and controls and delivering them. We are looking to significantly expand this program and hope to have an announcement with the details soon.”
Bob Van Tassel served in Korea as part of an Army tank team stationed near the demilitarized zone (DMZ) at the height of the Cold War. After being honorably discharged, Bob and his bride, Kim, moved to Arkansas in 1972.
The DAV asks that if you have an electric wheelchair you would like to donate or know of a veteran who needs a wheelchair and can’t afford one, please contact Aaron Bass at (417) 230-5884.
