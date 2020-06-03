The Boone County Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) has installed new officers for the coming year. Reelected as Commander is Matt Russell who served in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Air Wing. Ron Craig, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam as an Army Air Calvary pilot, was elected Senior Vice Commander. James White, an Air Force veteran who served as a transportation coordinator in the Pacific and was instrumental in flying the POWs home at the end of the Vietnam War is Junior Vice Commander. Juan Martinez, Iraq Army veteran, was also elected as a Junior Vice Commander.
Mike Waddle, who was awarded a Silver Star and purple heart for his valor while serving with the Army 82nd Airborne in Vietnam, was elected the Treasurer. Appointed as Adjutant was Aaron Bass, a Marine who served in the war in Iraq with the 7th Marines and later as a Raider, the Marines special forces unit. The Sergeant at Arms is Russ Kine, a Korea era Navy corpsman.
“This past year our chapter has helped over 300 local veterans,” Commander Russell stated. “We have a lot of great people who are highly dedicated to helping improve the quality of life for local veterans who bravely served our country and protected our way of life. It is critical that we keep our promise to take care of these veterans and that’s what the DAV is all about. During the next year we hope to help even more for our veterans and their families.”
The DAV provides free, professional assistance to veterans of all generations in obtaining VA and other government benefits earned through service to our nation. They also help provide free transportation to veterans who need help getting to and from medical appointments as well as provide shelter and food to homeless veterans while connecting them to medical care, benefits, counseling and job training.
If you would like to join the DAV or volunteer your services, you can contact them at boonecountydav@gmail.com. The DAV meets the third Tuesday of every month at noon in the Western Sizzlin. Fellowship is from 11 a.m. to noon.
