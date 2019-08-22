The Boone County, Chapter 6 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) installed new officers recently. The installation was performed by John Donovan, the state DAV adjutant. The new Commander is Matt Russell who served in Vietnam with the 1st Marine Air Wing as a combat correspondent. Ron Craig, recipient of the Bronze Star and Purple Heart while serving in Vietnam as an Army Air Calvary pilot, was elected Senior Vice Commander.
James White, an Air Force veteran who served as a transportation coordinator in the Pacific and was instrumental in flying the POWs home at the end of the Vietnam War, is Junior Vice Commander. Mike Waddle, who was awarded a Silver Star and Purple Heart for his valor while serving with the Army 82nd Air Borne in Vietnam, was elected the new Treasurer. Appointed as adjutant was Aaron Bass, a Marine who served in the war in Iraq with the 7th Marines and later as a Raider, the Marines special forces unit. The new Sergeant at Arms is Russ Kine, a Korea era Navy corpsman and the Chaplin is Glenn McLain, who also served in Vietnam with the Army Air Cav and received the Silver Star and Bronze Star with clusters.
“We are all very excited about the future of the Boone County DAV,” Commander Russell stated. “We have a lot of great people who are highly dedicated to helping improve the quality of life for local veterans who bravely served our country and protected our way of life. It is critical that we keep our promise to take care of these veterans and that’s what the DAV is all about. We have fund-raising, membership drives and veteran assistance programs in the works and, with the help of the local community, I believe we can do a lot of good.”
The DAV provides free, professional assistance to veterans of all generations in obtaining VA and other government benefits earned through service to our nation. They also help provide free transportation to veterans who need help getting to and from medical appointments as well as provide shelter and food to homeless veterans while connecting them to medical care, benefits, counseling and job training.
If you would like to join the DAV or volunteer your services, contact Membership Chairman James White at (870) 448-6176. The DAV meets the third Tuesday of every month at noon in the Western Sizzlin. Fellowship is from 11 a.m. to noon.
