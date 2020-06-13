The Arkansas Bar Foundation and Arkansas Bar Association have honored Harrison lawyer Steve Davis with the Equal Justice Distinguished Service Award.
This award is given in recognition of commitment to and participation in equal justice programs for the poor, including pro bono efforts through legal services programs.
“This is what Kaylee, my 26-year-old office manager who is wise beyond her years, calls the ‘Soft Heart of the Year’ award,” Davis says with a laugh.
Legal Aid of Arkansas nominated Davis for the award based largely on his pro bono work for people who can’t afford a lawyer, historically 100 hours or more a year. Many of those cases are divorces, which he says is the only time he takes those cases, but those people also need help navigating the complex jurisprudence system.
Davis graduated from the University of Kansas, but a series of other career choices in the finance industry delayed his immediate entry into law school. It was in that time that he met his wife, Ruth. He was going to be transferred to the finance company’s home office in New York City, but the thought was unappealing.
“So, I decided to retread my career and become a lawyer,” he said.
Davis graduated with High Honors in 1982 from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville, where he served as Editor-in-Chief of the Arkansas Law Review.
He had considered other law schools, but he and Ruth had been floating the rivers of the Ozarks and fell in love with the area.
“So,” he said, “I picked Fayetteville just because that way we knew for sure we’d live in the Ozarks for three years.”
Turning down offers from large law firms, Davis came to Harrison straight out of law school and has been practicing law in the same building for 38 years.
Aside from the law career that saw him appointed as a special associate justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court twice, Davis is also an avid motorcycle rider.
He’s entered and won numerous motorcycle races over the years. No one has challenged his claim to be the only state Supreme Court justice ever to win a national motorcycle road race, which he last did in 2008 at age 61. Most of his competitors were somewhat younger. He said he likes the look on the faces of other riders when he takes off his helmet following a race and they see gray hair — one of the reasons he and companions operate as Team Silverback.
The recent award, which he won’t even get to accept in public due to restrictions on large gatherings due to the COVID-19 health emergency, is an honor, but he remains grounded in reality.
“Everyone likes trophies,” he laughs. “I’ve got a bunch of motorcycle trophies on my wall if you want to come look at them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.