VALLEY SPRINGS — The Valley Springs School Board is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with an agenda that includes refinancing some bonded debt and responding to a Freedom of Information Act request.
The board is set to discuss refunding bonds as well as a three-year agreement with Little Rock-based First Security Finance, the agenda shows. Dan Lovelady with First Security is scheduled to attend the meeting.
The board is scheduled to approve contracts for elementary principal Lisa Sherrill, middle school principal Tony Mincer and high school principal Angie Bogle. In addition, board members will be asked to approve a bid for security cameras.
One of the final items on the agenda is addressing the FOIA request.
In November 2019, Bill Ray Lewis submitted a request to Superintendent Judy Green asking for the number of days, sick leave days, professional leave days and personal business leave days missed by all staff members, by name, for the 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years.
Green eventually responded to Lewis’ request with attendance records for district staff, but did not identify any of them by name. District lawyer Jay Bequette wrote in a letter to Lewis that it was his opinion that identifying employees by name would be an invasion of privacy, and that no specific court cases were cited that would require such action from the district.
Lewis went to the board meeting Jan. 22 and asked that the board direct Green to comply with the request. He said an FOIA lawsuit would be filed against Green if the request wasn’t met.
The board took no action that night and relied on the board policy on communication with patrons, which reads:
“Patrons whose written request to be placed on the meeting’s agenda has been accepted shall have no more than 30 minutes to present to the Board unless specifically granted additional time by a motion approved by a majority of the Board. The speaker shall limit his/her comments to the approved topic/issue or forfeit his/her right to address the Board. The members of the Board will listen to the patron’s presentation, but shall not respond to the presenter during the meeting in which the presentation is made. The Board may choose to discuss the issue presented at a later meeting, but is under no obligation to do so.”
The meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, in the high school library.
