Christmas may now be a memory, but the Harrison City Council is set to discuss Christmas decorations for next year on Thursday night.
Decorations were the topic of discussion by the Community Environment, Services and Welfare Committee earlier this month.
Mayor Jerry Jackson told the Daily Times that he had issued a request to churches for help taking down decorations, but city employees took advantage of some fair weather to do the job prior to committee meetings Jan. 14.
Needs were assessed for next Christmas and it was noted that volunteer help is needed. There was discussion of possibly contracting the work or portions of it next year and that now would be the time to buy replacement light bulbs at an end of season savings.
The Public Works and Transportation Committee is set to recommend action on annual contracts for Public Works, the agenda shows.
Aldermen are set to hear December financial statements and December sales tax reports.
Jackson is set to make recommendations for appointments to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee and to discuss building fees.
The council will also be asked to discuss an ordinance pertaining to virtual meetings.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Thursday on the second floor of City Hall.
However, due to Health Department Directives and space restrictions, the general public is invited to attend virtually by watching on Facebook (Hometown Television – K26) or join live on Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting by going to Zoom.us and click Join Meeting and then enter the meeting ID: 988 9641 9410, the agenda said.
The public will also be able to comment by calling 741-3644. The City Clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try back, the agenda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.