MT. JUDEA — The Deer/Mt. Judea School District Board of Education has a vacancy. At its regular monthly meeting Monday night, May 11, the board accepted the resignation of Pete Edgmon who holds the Position 5 seat.
In a letter to the board and Superintendent Dr. Andrew Curry, Edgmon explained that he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Dale Sparks who had resigned previously. Edgmon said he has completed the term and thanked the superintendent and board for accepting his resignation.
The board had retired into executive session at 6:33 p.m., shortly after beginning the meeting that was conducted via Zoom in keeping with social distancing protocols during the current coronavirus pandemic. In returning to open session at 6:54 p.m., the board voted to hire Stacy Potter to fill an existing position as a school district interventionist.
The board then accepted Edgmon's resignation. It was announced that the school district would receive letters from those people interested and eligible to hold the position until May 29. The board will then conduct interviews on June 1 and select the new board member at its regular meeting on Monday, June 8, at Deer.
Not being any more business on the agenda, the board adjourned at 6:56 p.m.
Afterward, Curry was asked if arrangements are being made for commencement exercises for the graduating classes of 2020. He said there are 10 graduates at Deer and six at Mt. Judea. According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Education Commissioner Johnny Key, traditional high school graduation ceremonies are restricted until July 1. Curry said the board will likely come back at that time and revisit with students and patrons what they would like to do.
Curry will have left the school district by that time. Superintendent Brenda Napier, former Mt. Judea School principal, will be beginning her new duties.
