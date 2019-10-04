Diamond City Mayor Linda Miracle has alleged the City Council conducted business at an illegal meeting, but one of those defendants has now filed a counterclaim alleging dereliction of duties and use of taxpayer money for her own personal gain.
Miracle in July filed suit against Aldermen Victoria French, Charlie Grimes, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson, recorder Tina Jackson, deputy recorder Sharlene Blair, and treasurer Keshia Bell.
The suit focuses on actions stemming from a July 9 council meeting at which Miracle was absent. She alleges that the meeting wasn’t legal because Jackson stood in as mayor in Miracle’s absence and all actions from that meeting should be nullified.
Blair has filed a motion to dismiss Miracle’s lawsuit, alleging that all actions were legal and proper, and that all the defendants are immune from liability except to the extent they are covered by liability insurance.
But Blair also filed a counterclaim in which she maintains the mayor has “been AWOL since her election as mayor of Diamond City by unlawfully refusing to attend and unlawfully cancelling scheduled council meetings.”
The counterclaim also alleges Miracle has refused to present budgets to guide expenditures and revenue, as well as implementing a budget, and that she has refused to respond to Freedom of Information requests from city citizens.
The counterclaim alleges that Miracle has misappropriated taxpayer money for personal use. Blair maintains that even though she has standing as a citizen to allege nonfeasance, she asks the court to determine if Miracle should be indicted. If so, Blair asks the court to order the prosecuting attorney to be made a part of the case as either a plaintiff or to be made a defendant if he refuses to join as a plaintiff, possibly even “an involuntary plaintiff.”
The lawsuit specifically asks the court to determine charges of nonfeasance and issue an order removing her from office if found to be true.
At a Diamond City City Council meeting just a few days after Blair filed her counterclaim, a meeting which Miracle attended but refused to acknowledge as a real meeting, Wilson pointed out that the city has no Public Works director.
Wilson said that David Green, a former Public Works director who is licensed for wastewater issues and works for the Sugarloaf Wastewater Association, has been doing work for Diamond City, but hasn’t been paid.
The council voted to pay Green retroactively for a late-night grinder pump failure, but Wilson said the city is looking at some liability as a result of not having a license Public Works director.
City resident Randy Center addressed the council regarding street maintenance issues. He said he has been paying for repairs himself, so he asked that his request to be reimbursed be put on the council’s next meeting agenda.
Jackson pointed out that the council voted to remove Miracle as a check signer on bank accounts, an act the mayor vetoed but the council overrode, so either Olcott or Grimes would have to sign those checks.
Miracle then took her belongings from the table and left the room about 6 minutes before the meeting was over. As she was walking out of the Community Center, Blair stood to address the mayor.
“Linda,” Blair said, “can I ask one favor of you? And I’m sure the citizens here will back me up. Can you please resign if this is what you’re going to do?”
The mayor offered no response and the audience applauded.
