The Harrison City Council has been presented with a deficit budget for the coming year, but the city’s chief financial officer said that’s not unusual.
When the council’s Finance Committee met last week, chairman Mitch Magness reported that the 2020 city budget is being finalized and will be ready for the full council to consider passing Thursday night. The meeting has been moved up due to the Christmas holiday.
Luke Feighert, the city's chief financial officer, said the 2020 budget is a work in progress, but it is anticipated it will include a 1.6% cost of living allowance increase. The budget shows a deficit of $191,000 due mostly to large infrastructure projects that are planned, the wage increase and health insurance costs.
Deficits are not new, Feighert said, as budgets are developed using conservative estimates for anticipated revenues. The city has been able to break even or come out ahead in the past.
The city recently distributed longevity pay in the form of bonuses. This includes longevity pay for non-uniformed employees. Longevity pay has been figured into the new budget, he said, but a policy change is recommended that places a probationary period for one year before the longevity pay is awarded.
That was not in place this year and nine beginning employees received $100 each.
Chuck Eddington, parks director, reported on several projects including the Wonder Willa all-inclusive park. The city recently received a $50,000 grant to help build the playground and restrooms at Minnie Harris Park. Other grants and donations have been received for the $430,000 project.
He also gave the department's 2020 budget report noting that it has an $81,000 deficit due mostly to the increase in minimum wage, utilities and increased costs for contracted services. The parks commission will be reviewing the budget at its next meeting.
Eddington said he has several ideas to increase department revenues, including increasing membership fees, having more and bigger events and selling more advertising space.
Committee members suggested that the council assist the parks department with funding if funds prove to be available during the coming year.
