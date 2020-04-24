LITTLE ROCK — If you’ve been waiting to get back to your dentist, the time may be coming soon.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Friday that the state could begin allowing dental procedures by May 18.
He said the Arkansas Department of Health will work with dentists to put sufficient safety measures in place. The date is a goal and depends on ample progress in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
Dental procedures were ordered halted in March in order to guard supplies of personal protective equipment and allow hospitals and clinics to focus on the immediate threat from the pandemic.
Hutchinson reported that another 276 positive cases were added to the state’s total to make 2,741 across the state. Of the new cases, 198 were positive results from inmates at the Cummins prison unit that were just reported.
Three more patients were hospitalized in the previous 24 hours bringing the total to 104. ADH Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith said 25 patients were on a ventilator, up one over the previous 24 hours. Smith said 932 patients were considered recovered, which means about a third of all cases can be listed as recovered.
The number of positive cases has grown over the past three days. The governor was asked if that meant Arkansas might not meet the May 4 date to open some businesses because the president’s timeline calls for 14 days of declining numbers.
Hutchinson said states are given some flexibility in measuring progress. In Arkansas, officials will look at things like hospital capacity, stock of personal protective equipment, the number of positive cases and the rate of positivity from all testing. The May 4 date can always change.
Smith was asked if the ADH has received any questions from people about ingesting disinfectants as a result of comments President Trump made at a Thursday evening press conference.
Smith said he hadn’t heard of any such questions as of Friday afternoon, but he would check.
