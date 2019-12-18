A court date has been set for early next year in the lawsuit filed by Diamond City Mayor Linda Miracle against other city officials, along with a counterclaim by one defendant asking that the mayor be removed from office if allegations are found true.
Miracle in July filed suit against Aldermen Victoria French, Charlie Grimes, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson, recorder Tina Jackson, deputy recorder Sharlene Blair, and treasurer Keshia Bell.
The suit focuses on actions stemming from a July 9 council meeting at which Miracle was absent. She alleges that the meeting wasn’t legal because Jackson stood in as mayor in Miracle’s absence and all actions from that meeting should be nullified.
Blair has filed a motion to dismiss Miracle’s lawsuit, alleging that all actions were legal and proper, and that all the defendants are immune from liability except to the extent they are covered by liability insurance.
But Blair also filed a counterclaim in which she maintains the mayor has “been AWOL since her election as mayor of Diamond City by unlawfully refusing to attend and unlawfully cancelling scheduled council meetings.”
The counterclaim also alleges Miracle has refused to present budgets to guide expenditures and revenue, as well as implementing a budget, and that she has refused to respond to Freedom of Information requests from city citizens.
The counterclaim alleges that Miracle has misappropriated taxpayer money for personal use. Blair maintains that even though she has standing as a citizen to allege nonfeasance, she asks the court to determine if Miracle should be indicted. If so, Blair asks the court to order the prosecuting attorney to be made a part of the case as either a plaintiff or to be made a defendant if he refuses to join as a plaintiff, possibly even “an involuntary plaintiff.”
The counterclaim specifically asks the court to determine charges of nonfeasance and issue an order removing her from office if found to be true.
At subsequent city council meetings, Miracle has refused to acknowledge meetings as official until such time as the case can be heard in court.
In an order dated last Friday, 14th Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew S. Bailey set the matter for a hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 (2020) in the Boone County Courthouse.
