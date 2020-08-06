The Boone County Election Commission met Thursday and approved the mayor recall election at Diamond City, as well as hearing an update on voting procedures in the November general election.
Diamond City resident Randy Center said he mailed letters to all Diamond City residents asking for support for the recall election.
The recall required 25% of qualified electors to sign petitions, which at Diamond City was 135. More than 150 signatures were certified, although Center said Mayor Linda Miracle plans to challenge some signatures as invalid.
The commission unanimously approved the election.
The commission also approved a request to withdraw a similar petition at Alpena. It was recently determined that Theron McCammond had not actually been a resident of the town and couldn’t serve as mayor.
Former Alpena Alderman A.J. Womack was sworn in as the new mayor Wednesday. The commission approved his request to remove his candidacy for reelection.
Former Justice of the Peace Roy Martin was named Boone County Sheriff’s chief deputy earlier this year. He had filed for reelection, so the commission formally approved the withdrawal of his name from the ballot.
Election coordinator Beckie Benton said the Boone County Republican Party has nominated current Harrison City Council member Heath Kirkpatrick to run unopposed in Martin’s place. Because Martin was a party candidate, it was procedure that the party make a new nomination.
Benton told commissioners that not all candidates who have filed will make the November ballot. Some filed in the wrong ward in their respective municipalities or they didn’t file all necessary paperwork. The filing period ended at noon Wednesday.
She explained that the state will send the county a list of all qualified candidates on the state and federal level, then the local election commission can certify the ballot for Boone County.
County Clerk Crystal Graddy said some changes have been made for the general election process for both early voting and election day.
Graddy said the office had already received nearly 300 applications for absentee ballots and she anticipated there could be as many as 1,000 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The applications are mailed out with return postage so people sending the applications back in don’t have to worry about getting out of their homes to mail them.
The state has allowed anyone who is concerned about health safety during the pandemic to vote absentee. Graddy said the state may reimburse counties for the cost of postage.
Graddy said the larger number of absentee voters will likely require additional poll workers to process them.
She explained that they can begin working on absentee ballots before election day. The forms in the return envelope can be processed beforehand, although the sealed ballot envelopes will be stored in a safe until they are counted on election day. The ballots will be fed into a tabulator so they will be electronically added up just like those of in-person voters.
Graddy said some work will be done to the rear of the Boone County Election Center for handicapped accessibility so that in-person voters will enter the front and exit the back to prevent close contact.
Benton said they will meet with election officials at all polling sites beginning in early September to go over their plans for election day. That will determine traffic flow of voters and making sure social distancing is followed.
Benton said a poll worker training is scheduled for Aug. 17, but it will be for “COVID training.” Those poll workers will be those checking people’s temperatures as they enter the election center and sanitizing machines. Anyone interested may attend.
