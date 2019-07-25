DIAMOND CITY — Mayor Linda Miracle wasn’t at what little there was of Tuesday night’s Diamond City City Council meeting, but her process server was on hand to serve some of the city officials against whom the mayor has filed suit.
Miracle filed the civil lawsuit Monday afternoon in Boone County Circuit Court against Aldermen Victoria French, Charlie Grimes, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson, recorder Tina Jackson, deputy recorder Sharlene Blair, and newly-appointed treasurer Keshia Bell.
The suit focuses on actions stemming from a July 9 council meeting at which Miracle was absent.
Aldermen Don Bennett and Cheryl Guthrie were also absent from that meeting and the seat held by former Alderman Rick Van Dyke, who resigned, was still vacant.
With only Grimes, Olcott and Wilson present, Jackson acted as mayor for running the meeting and to constitute the fourth council member needed for a quorum.
They elected French to the council in Van Dyke’s place and the meeting continued, with Blair sitting in for Jackson. The lawsuit asks that French’s appointment be rescinded.
Among actions taken that night was the appointment of Bell as treasurer, as well as an ordinance reducing the treasurer’s salary from $16,900 to $14,800 a year.
The lawsuit maintains the meeting was illegal, so Bell’s appointment should be rescinded. The mayor has also vetoed the salary reduction ordinance.
The council on July 9 also voted to override the mayor’s veto of three other ordinances passed earlier. The lawsuit asks the court to set aside all those actions and all other actions from that meeting.
In the lawsuit, Miracle maintains that Jackson took a full-time job with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. That took her away from her duties as recorder during work hours, so she requested access to city offices and facilities after working hour. The mayor has refused that request and the lawsuit asks the court to issue an order “setting forth the rights, duties and responsibilities” of both subjects.
The council had been scheduled to meet in special session at 6 p.m. Tuesday to accept Jackson’s resignation, but that meeting was canceled earlier Tuesday.
Alderman Wilson said Tuesday night that the mayor sent a message out Tuesday morning requesting the special meeting be canceled and the council could accept Jackson’s resignation at the regular meeting at 7 p.m. because she would be unable to attend the special meeting.
But at 7 p.m., only French, Grimes, Olcott and Wilson were present, with Blair recording the meeting from the audience. Olcott said she received a message from Miracle about 7 p.m. stating her son-in-law was having emergency surgery and she would be absent.
Jackson was also absent. Olcott said Jackson had tendered her resignation, but the council hadn’t formally accepted it.
Without the mayor or recorder or another appointee to oversee the meeting, Olcott said the rest of the council was “at a standstill” and it was canceled.
Aldermen were asked what they could do about the city’s current state. They were encouraged to contact the mayor and other aldermen.
Miracle told the Daily Times on Wednesday that no city money was used in filing the lawsuit.
She said the council has blamed her for the city’s problems, so she filed the lawsuit to let the court decide “who’s out of control.”
The lawsuit was filed by Flippin lawyer Sam Pasthing, but he was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
