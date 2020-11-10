The Boone County Election Commission met Monday to look over provisional and absentee ballots, but commissioners also voted to certify election results from the special mayor recall election at Diamond City.
Unofficial election results released last Tuesday night showed that almost 76% of votes cast in the Diamond City special election were in favor of recalling Mayor Linda Miracle.
FOR RECALL — 282
AGAINST RECALL — 91
Arkansas laws says that if citizens in a city vote in favor of removing the mayor, the office will be considered vacant when election results are certified.
Monday afternoon’s election commission meeting was originally to examine the handful of provisional ballots and some absentee ballots in preparation for election certification this coming Friday.
However, election coordinator Beckie Benton said the clerk’s office had received numerous calls Monday from people at Diamond City.
Benton said those callers reported that the faction still loyal to Miracle were shredding documents at Diamond City City Hall that day. She asked commissioners if they wanted to consider certifying the special elections results Monday.
Commission chairman John Cantwell said the election was to be certified in a matter of days, but commissioner Lavonne McCullough said that three or four days could be a lot of time if documents were being destroyed.
County Clerk Crystal Graddy, deputy clerk Penny Goodman and Benton scoured laws regarding elections to determine if it would be legal to certify the election that day.
The notice about Monday’s meeting was sent out according to law, but it didn’t include anything about possibly certifying the Diamond City Election.
They didn’t find any law that required such notification and commissioners voted to certify at that time.
Commissioners noted that portion of the law that said the mayor’s office would be considered vacant upon certification.
After commissioners voted, Benton notified all city council members that the election had been certified and the office was considered vacant.
