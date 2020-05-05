EDITOR’S NOTE: This is 11th in a series of articles honoring area valedictorians and salutatorians.
Gavin Dickey is the Valedictorian for Lead Hill High School and Kaya Huebner is the Salutatorian.
Gavin is the son of Odell and Brenda Dickey.
Kaya Huebner is the daughter of Richie and Angelica Huebner.
• What event, or who encouraged you to reach for this goal of honor graduate?
Gavin: I was encouraged to reach for this goal because of the academic competitiveness in my family. My brother got salutatorian, so I knew I had to do better than him. I have always been in competition with Kaya, who got salutatorian. Academics and almost everything helped me achieve this goal.
Kaya: My encouragement to reach this goal was my determination to be the best student I could be.
• What was your favorite extracurricular activity in elementary school?
Gavin: n/a
Kaya: PE was my favorite extracurricular activity.
• How has technology benefited your education?
Gavin: n/a
Kaya: Technology has allowed me to further expand my education and has offered many opportunities to open myself up to new learning opportunities.
• What would you say to someone just beginning their high school career?
Gavin: I would tell them to be involved in as much as possible. Join lots of clubs and teams because it will make your high school experience much more enjoyable and memorable.
Kaya: To someone just beginning their high school career I would say, take your education seriously and don’t take anything for granted.
• What are your future plans?
Gavin: I plan to attend Brigham Young University in Hawaii this fall. After a fall semester I plan on serving a two-year mission for my church. Once I get back, I plan on returning to Hawaii to become a doctor.
Kaya: I plan to attend University of Arkansas and major in pre-med biology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.