Troy Burleson said the Fresenius Medical Care First Response Unit Disaster Recovery team convoy was approaching Orangeburg, South Carolina, on Thursday afternoon to await response to potential damage from Hurricane Dorian.
The team left out of Harrison on Sunday afternoon heading for Mobile, Alabama, to stage there, then split up, with some going to Lake City, Florida, and the rest to Brunswick, Georgia.
Both teams left Thursday morning for Orangeburg, where they will stage and await damage reports to determine where they need to go after Dorian passes.
He said there were about 35 vehicles in the convoy, which included fuel tanker truck, large generators and transport trucks, and were picking up more pieces along the way.
Local police forces have been working with the convoy by blocking intersections to let those vehicles pass through all at the same time.
“That’s kept our group intact,” Burleson said.
Fresenius Medical Care provides kidney dialysis services through a network of 3,900 outpatient dialysis centers, serving 336,000 patients. The company primarily treats end-stage renal disease, which requires patients to undergo dialysis 3 times per week for the rest of their lives.
Burleson coordinates efforts with Fresenius to see those patients affected by a disaster the treatment they must have. It’s something he’s done for several disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The team spent weeks in Houston after the destruction of Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and have responded to numerous other disasters, such as Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
But Burleson said Dorian has been more erratic than other hurricanes he’s worked through. The very fact that it slowed to a near stop and stayed for an entire day over the Bahamas made it even more different.
“I’ve never seen that happen since 2005,” Burleson said.
