DEER — The Deer/Mt. Judea School Board authorized the purchase of four disinfectant spraying machines for the district's two campuses when it met in regular monthly session last week.
Superintendent Andrew Curry said Cong. Steve Womack worked for the releasing of funds through the US Department of Agriculture in the form of grants to provide schools with money for the specific purchase of this equipment.
The Clorox® Total 360® System is an electrostatic sprayer that delivers Clorox solutions to the front, back and sides of surfaces for superior coverage for better germ protection, according to the product's literature.
Curry said the system was being considered for purchase prior to the COVID-19 pandemic which closed the schools for the rest of the current school year. School officials considered it a good tool to have for disinfecting buildings during the yearly flu season.
The roll-around machines cost about $7,000 each with the new money from the USDA funding most of the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.