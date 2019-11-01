The Harrison City Council met in special session Wednesday night and approved the first reading of an ordinance to dissolve the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission and transform it into an advisory committee.
The city has allotted money to the commission for the past 29 years, and the commission operated the system autonomously. There has never been a sales tax devoted directly to parks.
With a looming special election asking voters to approve two sales taxes to build a recreational complex and to maintain it and existing facilities, the commission proposed to the City Council that the commission be dissolved because the city would be in a better position to administer revenue if voters approve the two taxes.
The original proposal from the commission was that the dissolution would take place if both taxes were approved. However, the ordinance presented to the council last week didn’t say that and simply dissolved the commission.
At the special meeting Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Jackson pointed out some minor text changes in the final ordinance that dissolves the commission and creates a city Parks and Recreation Department.
With council members Bill Boswell, Wayne Cone, Mary Jean Creager, Linda DeWald, Chris Head, Heath Kirkpatrick and Mitch Magness present, the council voted unanimously to hear the first of three necessary readings of the ordinance that night.
Current Parks Commission chairman Jerry Maland and commission member Dennis King were also at the meeting. After the first reading, they were asked if they had anything to say to the council.
Maland said the commission challenged Parks director Chuck Eddington to devise a plan that would work best for all parties involved, particularly patrons of the parks.
The transformation of the commission to an advisory committee will see three council members also serving on the committee along with current commissioners. Maland said that would help the council be more involved in the system.
“We’re going to build a $40-million facility with a whole lot more employees and it’s a big task,” Maland said. “We need to put all the resources we have together.”
In addition, keeping the commission together will offer the experience each member brings to the committee to help make the overall system work even better, Maland said.
DeWald, who has been the council liaison on the commission, praised that experience. Magness agreed, saying he knows the commission over the years has done the best possible for the public.
Jackson thanked Maland, King and Eddington for all the work they did to come up with the proposed ordinance.
“It looks like we put a deal together,” Jackson said.
Jackson told the council that there will be two more readings of the ordinance — in November and December — before the ordinance will be adopted after the election.
Jackson was asked if the ordinance would be adopted if voters don’t approve both sales taxes.
Jackson said he knows how commissioners feel about the proposal and he wants to abide by those wishes.
“I think tonight we just need to get out and make sure that vote wins, then we don’t have an issue,” Jackson said. “I don’t expect us to have an issue anyway, but I know where I stand on it and we’ll have to see what the council thinks afterwards.”
