COVID-19 has claimed two more events for 2020.
Arvest Bank, North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, North Arkansas College, and the Harrison Daily Times, the sponsors of the Women of Distinction and Men of Distinction luncheons, feel for the safety of the community it would not be wise to host these two events this year.
The sponsors had hosted separate luncheons for men of distinction and women of distinction in the past. The women’s luncheon was first held in 2011 and the men’s luncheon started in 2015. Both raised money for scholarships to North Arkansas College.
The two were going to be combined into one even this year with a tentative date set for October.
“It breaks our heart to not be able to honor the men and women of our community this year and continue this community tradition,” Donna Braymer, promotions, events coordinator said.
All the sponsors are looking to the future so the event can continue.
“We look forward to hosting again next year, when we hope we can honor some great individuals in the manner they deserve,” Scott Tennyson, Arvest Bank community bank president said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.