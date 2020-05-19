John Verkamp, the Charleston lawyer representing the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, offered his resignation last week, but after some discussion he withdrew that offer after a motion to terminate his contract was also withdrawn.
At issue was largely Verkamp’s decision not to object to extension of the receivership under which the board has been operating for about three years.
Boone County Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, who is also board chairman, said that move was made without board approval, even though Verkamp had told Woehl in a letter that opposition to extension of the receivership was without merit.
Woehl asked board members if they had any problem with Verkamp acting on behalf of the district without board approval.
“Any other board I’ve ever been on or associated with, that don’t happen,” Woehl said.
“You know, I’m not a hater,” Marion County Judge John Massey said, “but I’m going to make a motion to terminate Mr. Verkamp’s contract also.” He had earlier in the meeting made the motion to terminate the management contract with Via Recyclables.
“Let me save you the motion,” Verkamp said.
Verkamp said he felt the matter would arise because his relationship with the leadership of the district had become “unworkable.” He continued saying he has been kept without information.
“I can’t effectively represent the district in a vacuum,” Verkamp said. “My statements are being contorted and misrepresented when they’re repeated.”
Verkamp said no one in the district told him to oppose or not oppose the extension of the receivership, so he didn’t object to continuation to give the board 90 days to decide what it wanted to do.
“That’s exactly what this district needed,” he said. “I represent the district, not Fred Woehl.”
So, he said, with the attorney client relationship being “tainted” as it had become, he offered to resign as legal counsel. But that would include filing a motion to withdraw as attorney of record in the receivership case and that requires approval of the court.
Verkamp said he has worked with four different groups of leadership with the district and “always got along great.”
Bull Shoals Mayor David Nixon asked if there were any conditions under which Verkamp would continue working with the board.
Verkamp said there would have to be open communication with board members.
“That seems to be the greatest difficulty surrounding this table,” Nixon said. “Nobody talks to anybody. That’s a problem for everyone.”
Woehl said he has tried to make a point of keeping all board members apprised of what’s going on. He said Verkamp doesn’t speak for the district unless the board approves, but Verkamp said the attorney speaks in the best interest of the client.
Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson asked Woehl if he had any ideas about a different lawyer to represent the district and Woehl said he did have someone in mind.
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” Woehl said.
Baxter County Judge Mickey Pendergrass said he has appreciated Verkamp being candid with the board in the past, even if the information wasn’t what board members wanted to hear.
After more discussion, Massey withdrew the motion to terminate the contract with Verkamp, who said after the meeting that he was still at that time representing the district.
EDITOR’S NOTE: The board is set to meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, in the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the North Arkansas College South Campus to formalize a contract with Bill Lord to manage the district for three months until a new permanent director can be located.
