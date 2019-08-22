The Harrison School Board heard about three million more reasons to refinance the school’s bonded debt when the board met Tuesday night.
Voters approved a property tax millage increase in 2014 to finance construction of additions to the Middle School and High School. The district sold about $43 million in bonds and construction was complete in time for the 2017-18 school year.
Scott Beardsley with First Security Beardsley Public Finance in Little Rock told board members in June that the district should consider refinancing that bonded debt while interest rates are low. He estimated the school could save as much at $1.8 million over the life of the bonds that will mature in 2044.
The board voted to follow that advice. Dan Lovelady with Beardsley was at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Lovelady said he had good news. In fact, he said the circumstances around the actual sale of bonds was the most significant change he had seen in his 12 years with Beardsley.
Interest rates being even lower than anticipated, coupled with the bond underwriter declining his full fee, led to the sale of bonds that will save the district $4.86 million over the bond issue, Lovelady said.
“These are net savings,” he added, with all financing fees included.
Board members were ecstatic with the news. All documents necessary were signed that night and the sale will formally close Sept. 5.
“It’s good for our patrons,” Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt said. “It’s good for our kids.”
“We want to be good stewards of our patrons’ money,” Pratt told the Daily Times as he thanked them for passage of the bond issue in 2014.
