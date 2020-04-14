Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy told City Council members last week that the long weekend could lead to some domestic disturbances, and he was right.
Graddy had told committee members that extended time cooped up with household members could lead to them getting on each other’s nerves, turning into disturbances police officers would have to handle.
According to an HPD daily log of calls, a caller reported a possible disturbance at an address on Dawson Drive about 5 p.m. Friday. Officers arrested a female subject for third-degree domestic battery with bond set at $1,710. She was later taken to the Boone County Jail for incarceration.
About three hours later, a woman called to report her husband was highly intoxicated at their residence on Lilly Street. She said he kicked in a door, then went into the garage and she wasn’t sure if he was injured. An officer said the disturbance hadn’t become physical and the husband was leaving with a relative for the night.
About 5 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on North Spruce. An officer spoke to the subject, but they said it had been verbal only. A 30-year-old man was served with a warrant for failure to appear in court on possession of drug paraphernalia with bond set at $935, but he was released with a new court date.
A 19-year-old female subject called about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to report she had been in a dispute with her stepfather and he was throwing her property outside the residence. An officer said it had been verbal only and the caller agreed to leave the residence for the day.
About 1 that afternoon, a caller reported a possible domestic disturbance at an address on West Rush. An officer said the female subject at the residence was given her options about filing criminal charges while officers and other local law enforcement agencies were notified to watch for the 29-year-old male subject who had been involved.
In a Monday morning conference call with other city department heads and community leaders, Graddy said call volume at the HPD was down for the first couple of weeks during the coronavirus outbreak, but nicer weather and a long holiday weekend often makes for more disturbances.
He said officers wear surgical masks and gloves when responding to calls outside the HPD and he was working to secure more such equipment, as well as sanitizing wipes, for the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.