LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday reported there were a total of 1,094 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas, but a smaller number of those patients were hospitalized compared to Wednesday.
Of the 1,023 cases reported Wednesday, 76 were hospitalized. Even with the added 71 cases reported Thursday, 73 were hospitalized.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the main difference was that although 21 of the new cases were hospitalized, an additional 24 had been discharged from the hospital and will eventually move to the “recovered” category.
Smith said there were a total of 253 recovered patients Thursday, up 45 from Wednesday.
Smith had mentioned that there was a move to ask those patients who had recovered to consider donating plasma. He said that plasma could contain antibodies that could be helpful for other positive cases.
He said Thursday that the first of those donations was scheduled to begin that day, but he wasn’t certain about the progress.
Smith was asked if being a recovered patient was equal to having a lifetime immunity to the virus. He said there has been no record of a recovered patient contracting the virus again, but it was unclear if that meant an immunity.
The governor pointed to graphs that showed the rate of hospitalizations per 100,000 in Arkansas compared to other SEC states. Arkansas’ rate of 2.6 was lower than all those other states, with Kentucky at 4.7 and Texas at 5.9.
“This could change at a moment’s notice if we don’t do the right thing,” Hutchinson said.
He said it appeared Arkansans’ practice of social distancing, of self-quarantining if possibly exposed, and of limiting unnecessary, recreational out-of-state travel appears to be working in the state’s best interest.
Hutchinson offered this warning:
“As we approach this weekend, don’t take anything for granted. Understand where we are and the importance of not violating the limitations on social gatherings. We don’t need to be out with 20 friends. It might be good weather. We need to restrain ourselves. We need to follow the guidelines and wear your mask if you can’t socially distance to protect yourself and protect others.”
