JASPER — A criminal case filed in Newton County Circuit Court last week alleges a variety of charges involving drugs, resisting arrest, terroristic treating, aggravated assault and unlawful dog attack.
Roger D. Campbell, 59, was charged with second-degree battery, a class D felony; aggravated assault, a class D felony; first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony; possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a class D felony; four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful dog attack, a class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor; driving while license suspended, unclassified misdemeanor; and habitual offender enhancement.
According to the case filing, the incidents happened Jan. 17.
Deputy Levi Lowery observed the defendant driving a white pickup truck knowing that the defendant's driver’s license had been suspended.
Lowery caught up to the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the driveway of Keith Campbell.
After the deputy explained why he was pulling the defendant over, the defendant stepped out of the vehicle and left the door open. The defendant had his dog with him. The dog is known to law enforcement to be aggressive, a arrest affidavit said.
The dog began to exit the vehicle and the defendant was told to get his dog as the dog had a very long leash. The defendant did nothing. The dog began to bite the deputy and dug into the deputy's inner thigh and began to shake his head. The deputy then drew his service weapon and shot the dog. Blood began to pour through the deputy's pants as he called for backup.
The deputy attempted first aid, but it was difficult as Keith Campbell began approaching the deputy and was being told to stay back.
Deputy Ed Johnson arrived a few minutes later. Johnson was advised to place the defendant into handcuffs. The defendant refused and began to jerk away from Johnson. The defendant was advised to comply or he would be Tased.
Roosevelt Campbell, who lives across the road from where the stop occurred, began to come up behind Johnson with a stick. Johnson was dealing with Roosevelt Campbell when the defendant began to approach Lowery. Lowery was bleeding and could not physically effect an arrest. He then deployed his Taser on the defendant and the defendant fell to the ground.
The defendant got up immediately after the Tasing cycle ended, but Lowery deployed a second burst and the defendant finally complied and put his hands behind his back. Johnson placed the defendant under arrest.
An ambulance arrived and treated Lowery who was then transported to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.
Another deputy arrived at the scene and took custody of the defendant and searched his pockets. He found a substance consistent with methamphetamine and a red straw. Inside the vehicle was found a glass pipe and a spoon with white residue, the affidavit said.
Bit him on his "inner thing"?
More proof reading please
