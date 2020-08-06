ALPENA — Alpena Town Council member Bonnie Morton has asked the council to consider purchasing some equipment to help control a growing dog problem in the city.
When the council met Monday, Morton reminded members that Lila Gullick and Linda Reno with Radar’s Rescue Ranch in Carroll County addressed the council in March regarding the dog problem.
Reno told aldermen that if Alpena could finance a holding kennel and possibly a live trap it would be a big help to their organization, which had by that time removed more than 30 animals from the city.
Morton told the council Monday that a UPS driver showed up at her house with her leg “bleeding profusely.” She had been bitten by one of the stray dogs in the city.
Then, recently, a “mama dog” that was in heat was being pursued by a pit bull. The latter dog was hit by a passing motorist and killed, Morton said.
She went on to say that she had put together some figures that show the city could buy the equipment Reno had suggested for about $1,000.
The council had earlier that morning accepted a vacancy in the office of mayor and voted to appoint council member A.J. Womack to fill the remainder of that term.
Womack suggested inviting Reno back to the council’s next regular monthly meeting to discuss the issue in more detail. Morton agreed.
