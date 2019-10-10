Harrison Parks Department workers were installing equipment Wednesday morning in the Kiwanis Community Bark Park in anticipation of opening soon.
The park has been in the works for months, although there have been some setbacks along the way. A donation from the Harrison Kiwanis Club sped up the reality.
Fencing around the facility was recently completed. Parks director Chuck Eddington said the department planned to sow grass seed to create ground cover before a ribbon cutting and grand opening.
Parks superintendent Jerry Farmer said Wednesday that seed had been sown, but heavy rains Sunday washed much of it away.
Farmer said seed will be sown again and they will probably have to put hay on top of it to allow grass to grow more quickly.
That will be accomplished after the equipment is installed. That equipment is blue and gold, matching the colors of the Kiwanis Club.
