Newton County Circuit Court has ordered the public auction of portions of lands at Marble Falls. Legal description of the property indicates it is part of what was formerly known as Dogpatch USA. The auction will be held at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, on the steps of the Newton County Courthouse.
The sale comes upon the mortgage foreclosure civil action taken by plaintiffs Stewart Nance, John Pruitt Nance and Gregory Brent Baber against defendants Great American Spillproof Product, Inc., James Robertson and Susan Robertson and David "Shawn" Smith.
The plaintiffs are seeking to recover $1,031,885.27 comprised of the principal amount sued upon, interest, attorney fees and costs in the sum of $94,069.39 for its debt and damages.
The case is filed as 51CV-19-48. Documents state the defendant executed a promissory note payable to the plaintiffs dated Aug. 13, 2014, in the original principal amount of $1 million, payable in monthly payments of $6,599.56, beginning Sept. 13, 2014, until Aug. 13, 2019, when a balloon payment for the entire unpaid principal and accrued interest shall be fully due and payable. The promissory note is past due and has been accruing interest at the rate of $121.11 per day.
Great American Spillproof Products bought the 400-acre Dogpatch property for $2 million in 2014. Besides the promissory note, the company paid $1 million.
Bud Pelsor, 69, the inventor of a spill-proof dog bowl, came to Arkansas in 2014 to breathe new life into the abandoned theme park that still had life in the memories of those who vacationed there in their youth. But none of his ideas panned out and the property was put up for sale. The property is listed for sale for $1,250,000 - down from $3 million when it was first posted for sale in 2016.
(0) comments
