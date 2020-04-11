As family members continue to shelter-in-place together to avoid contracting the potentially fatal coronavirus they may be facing other equally possible fatal situations.
Last month, Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy, addressing the Harrison City Council via Facebook Live, said calls to the police department had been low during the pandemic, but in an update to committees Thursday night, he noted domestic disturbance calls have been on the up-tick in recent days.
Graddy said the police department's doors were shut Friday, March 13, in anticipation of social distancing. The department continues running a full shift, but some personnel are not coming to work every day and are working from home. A registered nurse checks the temperature of police officers when they report at the start of their shift. The nurse also checks prisoners and anyone else who must enter the facility.
People are staying home and schools are closed, he noted at that time. "Our number of calls is probably less than half of what we normally have, so it's working," he said. Police continue responding to emergencies.
The public can come to the office foyer and can speak to officers at the front of the station. Reports and complaints can be taken over the phone, Graddy said.
There has not been a big influx of crime, Graddy said a month ago. "It's been a different kind of feeling. This is kind of uncharted waters, 37 years in law enforcement and I have never experienced a shutdown like this."
Public Safety Committee chairman Mary Jean Creager said Thursday that she likes seeing the police officers out in the public during this time so the people know the police department is working.
Graddy said that while calls were down the first couple of weeks. The last three or four days there has been an up-tick in calls mainly being cases of drunk, disorderly and disturbances.
This could be because people are off work and staying at home, he said. This isn't unlike long holiday weekends. "It never fails that by the end of that holiday weekend people are already getting tired of each other and it boils over into disturbances that we have to go handle," Graddy said.
The police department was running three cars per shift, but now due to those increased calls it is running four.
Graddy also noted the county jail is on lockdown not wanting to allow the virus into the facility and its population. The HPD is having to come up with creative ways to detain these people. Graddy said he is working closely with the sheriff's office and its administration.
