October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson issued a proclamation.
“Domestic violence, in one way or another, affects every family in town, city, across the state and nation. Too many homes have become places where women, men, children and seniors suffer physical abuse and emotional trauma,” Jackson said.
“I urge my fellow citizens to honor and commend the victims and members of victim-advocacy organizations who are committed to ending the cycle of family violence by raising awareness,” Jackson said.
