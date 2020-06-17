After 36 years of service to North Arkansas College as vice president of Finance and Administration, Don Sugg will retire effective June 30.
As chief financial officer, Don oversaw all regular administrative functions and was an integral part of college expansions and renovations. Major events he assisted with included the operation and growth of the Rogers and Mountain Home branch centers (now, NorthWest Arkansas Community College and Arkansas State University – Mountain Home, respectively), the merger with Twin Lakes Technical College, the construction planning and oversight of the Northark library, the John Paul Hammerschmidt Business and Conference Center, the Bill Baker Amphitheater, the Welding Shop expansion, the Softball Complex, the Allied Health Addition, the Radiologic Technology renovation, the Northark Walking/Cross Country Trail, the Northark Disc Golf Course, the Bradley Student Center, and the Science Building. He was fortunate to have served with all five Northark Presidents (Bill Baker, Jeff Olson, Jim Stockton, Jackie Elliott and Randy Esters).
“Don’s leadership is interwoven into Northark’s history,” Esters said. “Since I’ve been at Northark, Don has been an invaluable resource for me, advising me on a variety of matters. Over the years he has strategically guided the college through economic downturns and record enrollment, serving as a skillful and efficient leader. To say he has been an integral part of the success of Northark would be an understatement.”
President Esters presented Sugg with an honorary title of Vice-President Emeritus at the June 11 board meeting.
Sugg also served as an ex-officio member and assisted the secretary/treasurer of the North Arkansas College Foundation, Inc. His prior experience includes Arkansas state government service in the Department of Finance and Administration and the Department of Computer Services (1973-77), audit and management consulting service with the national accounting firm of Price Waterhouse and Co. (1977-80) and management of accounting and information systems at Falcon Jet Corporation – Avions Marcel Dassualt, an international aircraft manufacturing company (1980-83).
He served a key role in expanding into Carroll County with the Carroll County Center in Berryville, in acquiring the Center Campus property from Regions Bank, and overseeing the planning and renovation of the Durand Center. He also assisted with the eventual sale of the Center Campus.
Within the community, he has served as a board member of a Christian based counseling foundation, a commissioner on the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission, a board member and past chairman of the Northwest Arkansas Certified Development Company, a non-profit organization providing employment and training services, a board member and treasurer for the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. Other previous community service includes past board member and treasurer for the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, past board member, president and treasurer of the Goblin Booster Club, past board member of Consolidated Youth, Inc. and amateur coach of youth basketball, baseball, softball and soccer.
A 1969 graduate of Green Forest High School, he received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Arkansas in 1973.
Don and his wife, Cindy, a retired information technology project programmer analyst and manager, are members of the First Baptist Church in Harrison and have been blessed with a daughter, Amanda, and a son, Brian.
Sugg reflected on his career.
“I was blessed to start with the college under the best leader and gentleman possible, Dr. Bill Baker,” he said. “And I was further blessed to finish my career under an equally fine leader, gentleman and dear friend, Dr. Randy Esters. It has been an honor and true privilege to have served Northark over the years and to have worked with such outstanding, caring associates who are devoted to Northark and to the students the College serves.”
A retirement reception will be held in Don’s honor from 4-6 p.m. June 29 in Pioneer Pavilion. Face coverings are required and guests are asked to practice social distancing. Individually pre-packaged refreshments will be provided. The public is invited to attend.
