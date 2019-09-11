Have you ever been given something, but you didn’t know quite where to put it? The Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Arkansas knows how that feels.
Angie Dunlap, director of senior center services with the AAA, said Tyson Foods donated an 18-wheeler full of chicken products to the agency.
Those products were to go to 19 senior centers in the district, which includes Baxter, Benton, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion, Newton, Searcy and Washington counties. Those centers can use the products to feed seniors in the district with meals at senior centers and home-delivered meals.
Dunlap said there were six senior centers on the eastern section of the region who hadn’t participated in the program with Tyson in the past.
“Tyson was gracious enough to include us in this program this time,” she said.
But when they found out they had been included in the program, they had to scramble to find enough storage space for all those frozen products, Dunlap said. They get deliveries into senior centers on a regular basis and those freezers were full.
Through her contacts in the community, she discovered that Crockett Properties, the new owner of what was the North Arkansas College Center Campus and the Durand Center, could have freezer space available.
“So, I contacted Jeff and Joe and they were very gracious to donate this freezer space for us as we work through this product here on the east side of our region,” Dunlap said.
Food was also stored at Hudson’s Supermarket, Dunlap added.
